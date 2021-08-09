Kochi

1,329 people test positive in Ernakulam

A total of 1,329 people tested positive for SARS-CoV2 in Ernakulam district on Monday. The test positivity rate (TST) is 10.13%.

The source of infection in 23 persons remained untraced. Five of the newly infected are health workers.

Thrikkakara recorded 70 new cases followed by Vengola 46, Kunnathunad 42, Vengoor 40, Angamaly 34, Kalamassery 31, and Alangad 29.

As many as 2,394 patients recovered. The district now has 23,418 active patients. A fresh set of 13,114 samples were sent for testing on Monday.


