1,322 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Chittattukara records 62 new infections, Kumbalangi 59

As many as 1,322 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Thursday.

Nearly 1,200 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 52 cases has not been ascertained. Four health workers have tested positive for the virus. Chittattukara, which had a test positivity rate of over 30%, recorded 62 new cases. Kumbalangi had 59 cases while the corresponding figure in Kalamassery was 51. The other areas in which the number of cases was above 30 included Valakom, Keezhmadu, Edathala, Thripunitura, Kuttampuzha, Thrikkakara and Chellanam. The regions where the number of positive cases was above 20 included Palluruthy,Vengola, Aikaranad, Pallipuram, Fort Kochi, Chottanikara and Thoppumpady.

The areas in which the number of positive case was less than five included Aluva, Avoli, Karukutty, Perumpadappu, Muvattupuzha, Thammanam, Thirumaradi, Parakadavu, Pindimana, Pothanikad, Maradi, Aayavana, Ernakulam North, Elamkulam, Kadamakudi, Kaloor, Kaloorkad, Kanjoor, Chalikavattom, Thuravoor, Panampilly Nagar, Panayappilli, Pampakuda, Piravom, Mulavukad, Mukkannoor, Sreemoolanagaram, Ayappankavu, Aarakuzha, Elanji, Okkal, Koothattukulam, Chakkaraparambu, Pallarimangalam, Palakuzha, Manjapra and Vengoor.

There are 3,823 beds vacant for COVID-19 treatment in the district. About 1,153 persons are receiving help in the seventy-six domiciliary care centres having a total capacity of 3,135 beds.

Nearly 280 persons are receiving treatment in the 15 second-line treatment centres set up by the Health Department. A total of 524 persons are admitted in the 18 government facilities for COVID treatment.

Hair salons in the district can resume operations from Friday onwards. They can offer services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The district administration will launch vaccination drive in various colonies in the district from Monday onwards. Steps will be taken to ensure vaccination of persons above 60 years.