1,320 test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

08 July 2021 22:30 IST

Around 1,320 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Nearly 1,290 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 26 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 9.1%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Thrikkakara (67), Pallipuram (65), Chellanam (56), and Chittatukara (37).

The regions that reported fewer than five cases were Ernakulam South, Karukutty, Kanjoor, Kottapadi, Palarivattom, Maradi, Vaduthala, Vazhakulam, Vennala, Vengoor, Vyttila, Ayavana, Edavanakad, Eloor, Pallarimangalam, Palakuzha, Perumbadpu, Perumbavoor, Varapetti, Asamanoor, Kaloorkad, Kumbalam, Chalikavattom, Chottanikara, Thiruvaniyoor, Pindimana, Ayappankavu, Kadamakudi, Keerampara, Kuzhippalli, Koothattukulam, Thirumaradi, Thoppumpady, Nedumbassery, Pampakuda, Poonithura, Ponekkara, Manjapra, and Ramamangalam.

The active case load in the district is around 12,300.