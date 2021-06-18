1,315 test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam

Active caseload 13,300; TPR 10.18%

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam continues to remain over the 1,000 mark with 1,315 people testing positive on Friday.

Elamkunnapuzha recorded 71 new cases, Udayamperoor 57, Aikaranad 47, Thrikkakara 45, Thripunithura 44, Nellikuzhi 39, Pallipuram 35, Edathala and Kalamassery 33 each, and Palluruthy 31. Njarakkal recorded 30 new cases while Maradu saw 28 and Kizhakkambalam 27. Five health workers tested positive. The source of infection was unclear in 25 cases.

The test positivity rate on Friday was 10.18% when 12,913 tests were done.

A total of 1,533 people were considered to have recovered and the active case load was 13,300. The number of discharges from treatment facilities outnumbered the number of new admissions. While 313 people were discharged, 125 were newly admitted. As many as 38,577 people remain in quarantine.

Of those who are recovering from the infection, 8,618 people remain at home.

Care centres

Only 20 patients are currently under treatment at PVS Hospital, and the COVID care facility at the hospital is likely to shut down by the end of the month, according to District Collector S. Suhas. The staff employed at the centre will be shifted to other hospitals. Similarly, the COVID care facility at the CIAL convention centre will also close by the end of the month. ICU facilities will be retained at the Government Medical College Hospital, the Ernakulam General Hospital, and the Aluva District Hospital.

Chittattukara, the only area in the district where the test positivity rate remained over 30%, would be considered a cluster and measures would be intensified, the Collector said.

In the government sector, Ernakulam has 76 domiciliary care centres, 13 first-line treatment centres, 15 second-line treatment centres, and 18 government hospitals where COVID patients can seek treatment.

So far, a total of 1,147 people have died of the infection in the district, going by the State COVID-19 dashboard.