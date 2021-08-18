131 encroachments along Kochi’s Chilavannoor lake, allege activists

KOCHI

V4 People Party demands measures to restore the lake to its original extent

A survey by Revenue officials has brought to light as many as 131 encroachments along Chilavannoor lake in Kochi, Kerala, according to V4 People Party activists.

Those who have encroached upon the lake include prominent industrialists, relatives of politicians, and civil servants. Clubs and apartment complexes too have encroached upon the public property, said Nipun Cherian, president of the party.

The survey was conducted during 2017-19 by officials led by the Fort Kochi Sub Collector. The survey, it appeared, had omitted major encroachments. Officials failed to make an assessment of the Chilavannoor canal, and attempts were made to protect a few encroachers, party leaders alleged.

Details of the survey were deliberately not released in order to protect the encroachers. The survey even failed to mention the names of a few violators, they said at a press conference.

The organisation demanded steps to restore the lake to its original extent and book encroachers.

V4 People Party joint secretary Biju John and Alex Thannippally and Varghese John of Chilavannoor Kayal Samrakshana Sangam were present.