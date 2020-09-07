Kochi

130 COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

As many as 130 persons in the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Monday. Of them, 125 persons were infected through local contact. The places where higher number of COVID-19 cases were reported include Kumbalanghi, Thrikkakara, Palluruthy, Mattancherry and Vadavucode.

A total of 184 persons tested negative on Monday. The number of persons undergoing treatment in Ernakulam is 2,437. Health officials are awaiting the results of 882 swab samples sent for testing.

