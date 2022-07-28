13-year-old killed in house collapse at Perumbavoor in Ernakulam

The double storey house that collapsed at Perumbavoor on Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 28, 2022 20:12 IST

‘Poor condition of the building led to its caving in’

People in the neighbourhood of Kavilthottam Illam at Parathuvayilippadi in Keezhillam near Perumbavoor woke up to a resounding thud around 6.30 a.m. on Thursday.

As they rushed in amid a cloud of dust, the first floor of the two-storey house had already caved in. A feeble cry for help emerged from the rubble even as they realised that two persons were trapped inside. Thirteen-year-old Hari Narayanan, son of Eswaran Namboodiri, who was moving around had got back to the house just before the incident. It took almost one-and-a-half hours before rescuers could reach him and his 87-year-old grandfather Narayanan Namboodiri.

Though the boy was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital at Perumbavoor, he could not be saved, while Narayanan Namboodiri, who was lying in bed at the time of the incident, escaped with minor injuries. Hari was a Standard 8 student of NSS Higher Secondary School, Valayanchirangara.

According to a preliminary assessment by the District Disaster Management Authority, the poor condition of the building led to its collapse. A leakage in the wall on the front side of the ground floor may have weakened the structure. The house was constructed around 10 years ago, while a metal roofing was added two years ago, according to Ajayakumar N.P., president, Rayamangalam panchayat.

Local residents, who joined rescue efforts, said an earth mover was pressed into service within a few minutes after the accident. However, rescue efforts got delayed, as it could not be taken to the spot initially owing to lack of space. Two more earth movers were later deployed to remove the collapsed scaffolding. The boy had sustained head injuries, they said.