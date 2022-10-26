13-year-old boy severely injured as he slips from sunshade of Aluva school

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 21:21 IST

A student of Class 7 at Jeevass Central School in Aluva was severely injured after he fell from the sunshade on the third floor of the school building on Wednesday.

He was admitted at the Rajagiri Hospital in Chunangamveli near Aluva and his condition remained serious. He has been placed on a ventilator as he suffered multiple injuries, according to the hospital authorities.

The 13-year-old boy reportedly jumped to the sunshade to get hold of a question paper that got slipped from his hand. He was apparently coming back to his classroom after appearing for an exam held in another room. It is learnt that he lost balance while landing and slipped from the sun shade.

