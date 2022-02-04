₹1.3 crore fine imposed on motorists for lack of pollution certificates

Move follows National Green Tribunal’s directive to check increasing air pollution

The Motor Vehicles Department in Kerala collected ₹1.33 crore as penalty from vehicle users for not having the mandatory pollution under control (PUC) certificate in 2021.

A total of 5,697 cases were registered from January to December last year. The largest number of 1,368 cases was recorded in April and ₹18.27 lakh was imposed as penalty. The corresponding fine collected in November and December was ₹24. 26 lakh and ₹24.8 lakh respectively, according to the official figures included in the report submitted by the Secretary, Transport Department before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal. The tribunal had taken suo motu notice of the worsening air pollution levels in Kerala and had asked the authorities to come up with short and long-term measures to resolve the issue.

In his report before the tribunal, Biju Prabhakar, Transport Secretary, said that Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had invited tender for the procurement of 310 CNG buses to replace the diesel vehicles as part of the directives issued by the court to check air pollution by promoting use of alternative fuels.

The new CNG buses would be deployed in March next. The corporation has also invited tender for the procurement of 50 electric buses. The KSRTC has invited tender for the conversion of 400 diesel buses to LNG. It is also planning to phase out 935 aged diesel buses, it said.

The report stated that the government had initiated steps to explore the potential of green hydrogen technologies for green energy acceleration and the adoption of clean transport. The public sector Travancore Cochin Chemicals is planning to set up a facility to purify, compress and dispense/refuel hydrodgen gas. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has been granted ₹10 crore for running hydrogen buses on a pilot basis, it said.

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Kochi, has obtained in-principle clearance from its management for an investment of ₹100 crore for setting up green hydrogen fuel infrastructure in Kochi and Thiruvanantuapuram as a pilot project. The company has requested allotting 2 acres at the Vyttila Mobility Hub and Thiruvananthapuram for setting up hydrogen refuelling stations, according to the report.