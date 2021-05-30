Kochi

13 arrested for skipping quarantine

The Ernakulam Rural police registered cases against 13 people from Varapuzha and Kunnathunad, who were COVID positive, on the charge of violating quarantine norms.

They were nabbed by a mobile COVID testing team. They had managed to procure COVID negative certificates from private labs. The police warned of action against labs issuing fake COVID negative certificate.

The police also registered 252 cases, arrested 67 people and seized 525 vehicles on the charge of violating lockdown norms.

Battery theft

The Palarivattom police on Sunday nabbed a woman and her son on the charge of stealing batteries from autorickshaws. The arrested are Eashwari and her son Karthik of Moolepadam near Kalamassery.

