13 arrested for attending mass in violation of lockdown

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police arrested 13 persons, including priests, for holding mass in two different churches in violation of the lockdown.
The Puthencruz police arrested five persons on charge of attending a mass at St. Mary's Jacobite Chapel at Kakkattupara on Friday around 5.30 a.m. This was held despite the direction not to hold any function, including religious ones, involving assembly of people.
The Koothattukulam police arrested 8 persons who attended a mass at Aattinkunnu St. Mary's Church at 7 a.m.
Besides, the North Paravur police registered a case against two persons for selling fish in violation of lockdown guidelines. Charges under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, were slapped on them.
District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik said that the lockdown and 144 will be enforced much more strictly in the days to come.
