1,296 positive cases in Ernakulam; TPR at 8.81%

Vaccination drives held at 135 centres in district on Saturday

About 14.71 lakh persons in Ernakulam have received their first dose of vaccination as on Saturday.

Nearly 3.6 lakh have received their second dose. An official release claimed that Ernakulam had the highest number of vaccinations in the State, with a total count of 18.3 lakh. Vaccination drives were held at 125 centres selected by the government and 10 private centres on Saturday. Over 5,500 persons in 147 care homes in the district have received vaccination. The corresponding figure among migrant workers is 3,671.

The online registration for vaccination of those in the 18-44 age category will be open on www.cowin.gov.in from 8 p.m. on Monday. Those who have received time slots will get the jab on Tuesday. Vaccination on Monday will be only for those figuring in the priority categories and registered under the government’s e-health portal https://covid19kerala.gov.in/vaccine/register. There will be no regional-level drive for the public on Monday.

Meanwhile, 1,296 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Saturday. As many as 1,259 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection in 27 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) went up to 8.81% on Saturday as against 7.81% recorded on Friday.

The regions where positive cases are higher than 30 are Kalamassery (41), Thrikkakara (38), Chittatukara (37), and Amballur (35). Around 12,100 persons are under treatment in the district after testing positive for the disease.