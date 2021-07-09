Kochi

1,290 new COVID cases in Ernakulam

Around 1,290 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday.

Nearly 1,260 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 22 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 9.27%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Vazhakulam (40), Vadakkekara (38), Thrikkakara (37), Payipra (36), and Vengola (35).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Angamaly, Thoppumpady, Pindimana, Koothattukulam, Ernakulam North, Kottapadi, Chalikavattom, Puthrika, Vennala, Ayappankavu, Manjapra, Mattancherry, and Malayattoor-Neeleswaram.

Around 12,199 persons in the district are under treatment after testing positive, according to an official release.


