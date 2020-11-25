Kochi

12.5 kg of ganja seized in city

Excise and narcotic squads seized 12.5 kg of ganja in two separate incidents in the city on Tuesday.

The narcotics cell arrested two persons allegedly with 10 kilograms of ganja.

The arrested were identified as Rahees, 27, of Thalasserry, and Akhilesh, 23, of Maradu.

In another incident, the excise enforcement and narcotic special squad seized 2.5 kg of ganja from a parcel service firm. The consignment hidden in a carton containing rice powder, coriander powder, and turmeric was suspected to have brought to the company from Kannur for smuggling out to Dubai.

