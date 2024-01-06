ADVERTISEMENT

125 graduates get certificates at NUALS convocation

January 06, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 125 graduates were awarded graduation certificates in the categories of B. A LLB, LLM and PhD at the 17th graduation ceremony held at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) at Kalamassery on Saturday.

Supreme Court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia was the chief guest. He delivered the convocation address and presented medals to the best students. A. J. Desai, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, awarded the degree certificates. S. Sirijagan, vice chancellor of NUALS, presented the report, according to a communication.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US