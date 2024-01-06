GIFT a SubscriptionGift
125 graduates get certificates at NUALS convocation

January 06, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 125 graduates were awarded graduation certificates in the categories of B. A LLB, LLM and PhD at the 17th graduation ceremony held at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) at Kalamassery on Saturday.

Supreme Court judge Sudhanshu Dhulia was the chief guest. He delivered the convocation address and presented medals to the best students. A. J. Desai, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, awarded the degree certificates. S. Sirijagan, vice chancellor of NUALS, presented the report, according to a communication.

