1,247 new cases in Ernakulam, TPR drops to 12.57%

Kochi

31 May 2021 20:32 IST

4,003 people recover; active caseload of district falls to 31,112

For the second consecutive day, Ernakulam recorded less than 2,000 new COVID cases, with 1,247 people testing positive on Monday.

The test positivity rate (TPR) dropped to 12.57%, along with a dip in testing when 9,924 samples were sent.

Thrikkakara saw 69 new cases, Kalamassery and Chellanam 56 each, Palluruthy 41, Fort Kochi and Vengola 38 each, Thripunithura 36, and Ezhikkara 33. Five health workers tested positive. The source of infection could not be traced in 20 cases.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases. While 4,003 people were considered to have recovered on the day, the district’s active caseload has fallen to 31,112 people. As many as 80,225 people remain in quarantine.

The number of discharges on the day was higher than new admissions to treatment centres. While 369 people were discharged, 213 were admitted.

Of those who are recovering from the infection, 25,319 are at home, 1,111 are at domiciliary care centres, 551 are at first-line treatment centres, and 417 are at second-line treatment centres. At private hospitals, 1,801 people are recovering, and 622 patients are admitted at government hospitals. A total of 497 patients are admitted in ICUs.

Meanwhile, a 500-bed second-line treatment centre was opened at Adlux convention centre at Angamaly on Monday. The centre is equipped with centralised oxygen supply. The facility has oxygen concentrators, defibrillators, X-ray system, and multipara monitors. It was set up at a cost of ₹2.20 crore by the Confederation of Indian Industry in collaboration with the Ernakulam district administration. Ten companies pooled funds to set up the facility. The treatment centre will begin admitting patients soon.