123 COVID-19 cases reported in Ernakulam district

KOCHI

16 August 2020 20:21 IST

Among the infected are six workers at healthcare facilities and 26 people from West Kochi

Six workers at healthcare facilities and 26 people from West Kochi were among the 123 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.

Two staff members at the Piravom taluk hospital, two health workers at the District Hospital, Aluva, a health worker at the Gothuruth family health centre, and a health worker from a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram tested positive.

Mattancherry accounted for most of the positive cases from West Kochi, with 15 people from the area testing positive. Eight people from Fort Kochi and three from Palluruthy have also been infected.

Over a month after the first COVID-19 case was reported from Chellanam, the area continues to record fresh cases of the infection, with six people testing positive on Sunday.

People from Thevara, Kaloor, Palarivattom, Karuvelipady, Kadamakudy, Ayavana, Kothamangalam, Kunathunad, Udayamperoor, Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Kottuvally, Mulavukad, Nettoor, Maradu, Vengola and Varapetty were among those who tested positive. Places like Choornikkara and Chengamanad, which had fallen into the buffer zone of the Aluva cluster, besides Aluva itself, continue to sporadically register new cases of the disease.

While 113 people acquired the infection through local transmission, ten people arrived from outside the State. For the second day in a row, the district recorded over a 100 recoveries, with 120 people testing negative on Sunday.