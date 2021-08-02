1,219 test positive in Ernakulam

Active caseload 20,567 in district; test positivity rate at 7.06%

Around 1,219 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Monday.

Nearly 1,150 persons got infected through local contact. The source of infection in 31 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate was 7.06%. The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Thrikkakara (79), Edathala (61), Vengola (45), Pallipuram (39), and Karukutty (33).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Elanji, Kaloorkad, Koothattukulam, Kottapadi, Thoppumpady, Pachalam, Ponekkara, Ashamanoor, Aarakuzha, Ramamangalam, Kadamakudi, Kalady, Puthrika, Edavanakad, Mudakuzha, Mulavukad, and Valakam, according to an official release.

Around 17,270 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday. Around 20,567 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.