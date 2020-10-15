Kochi

1,209 fresh cases in Ernakulam

On Thursday, Ernakulam recorded 1,209 fresh COVID-19 cases and 719 recoveries.

Only 22 of the newly-infected came from other States or overseas. The source of infection in 55 patients could not be traced. Two health workers were among the new patients.

The district has a total of 29,573 people under observation for the disease as on Thursday, of whom 27,943 are at home.

New admissions to hospitals and first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) stood at 243. The total patient count in the district was 12,718.

Some 6,020 samples were sent for testing on Thursday.

