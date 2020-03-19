12 Youth Congress activists held

The Central police on Wednesday arrested 12 Youth Congress activists in two separate incidents in the city.
In the first case, seven persons were arrested after they tried to barge into the deputy excise commissioner's office in an attempt to disrupt the auctioneering of toddy shops alleging that it was violative of the directions to avoid mass gatherings in the wake of COVID-19 scare.
Later in the evening, another five activists were arrested on charge of attempting to disrupt the functioning of the liquor outlet near High Court Junction.
In both cases, they were charged with offences including unlawful assembly and rioting. They were later released on bail.
