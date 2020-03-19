Kochi

12 Youth Congress activists held

The Central police on Wednesday arrested 12 Youth Congress activists in two separate incidents in the city.

In the first case, seven persons were arrested after they tried to barge into the deputy excise commissioner's office in an attempt to disrupt the auctioneering of toddy shops alleging that it was violative of the directions to avoid mass gatherings in the wake of COVID-19 scare.

Later in the evening, another five activists were arrested on charge of attempting to disrupt the functioning of the liquor outlet near High Court Junction.

In both cases, they were charged with offences including unlawful assembly and rioting. They were later released on bail.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 12:24:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/12-youth-congress-activists-held/article31102629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY