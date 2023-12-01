12-year-old boy electrocuted at Muvattupuzha

December 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with a ruptured electric line, and his brother sustained injuries while picking scrap on Civil Station-EB Junction Road in Muvattupuzha on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rabbul Hussain of Assam. His elder brother Rabiqul Haq, 13, remains admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery. The family resides at Pezhakkappilli.

It is suspected that the line had ruptured the previous night. Local residents rushed to the scene on hearing the screams of the elder brother. Though both were rushed to a nearby private hospital, Rabbul’s life could not be saved. Rabiqul was later referred to MCH, Kalamassery.

The body of the deceased was laid to rest at a local mosque after post-mortem.

