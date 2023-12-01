HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12-year-old boy electrocuted at Muvattupuzha

December 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with a ruptured electric line, and his brother sustained injuries while picking scrap on Civil Station-EB Junction Road in Muvattupuzha on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rabbul Hussain of Assam. His elder brother Rabiqul Haq, 13, remains admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery. The family resides at Pezhakkappilli.

It is suspected that the line had ruptured the previous night. Local residents rushed to the scene on hearing the screams of the elder brother. Though both were rushed to a nearby private hospital, Rabbul’s life could not be saved. Rabiqul was later referred to MCH, Kalamassery.

The body of the deceased was laid to rest at a local mosque after post-mortem.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.