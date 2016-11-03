12 injured as tanker catches fire

Twelve persons were injured, four seriously, when a tanker carrying carbon disulfide (CS2) caught fire while the chemical was being unloaded at the mancozeb factory of Hindustan Insecticide Limited’s (HIL) Udyogamandal unit at Eloor, near Kochi, on Wednesday around 10.30 a.m.

All the seriously injured are HIL officials. Paul P. Thomas, 57, and Ganapathi Raman, 52, were at the burns ICU at the Ernakulam Medical Centre with 80 per cent and 28 per cent burns respectively.

Ranjith K. Jose, 39, and John T.R., 57, with 50 per cent burns are in the multi-disciplinary ICU of KIMS Hospital, where the other injured are under observation.

Leak in valve

The consignment, imported from Israel, was transported to the HIL from the Vallarpadam International Container Terminal in a 20-tonne tanker. The accident might have been triggered by a leak in the valve of the tanker resulting in the release of vapour, said R. Prasad, Fire Divisional Officer, Ernakulam. The vapour owing to its high density came in contact with the hot tyre and the exhaust pipe of the tanker leading to a tyre burst, the sound of which caused alarm in the area.

With a school in the neighbourhood, fear turned into panic and a large number of people gathered despite the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and a handful of policemen trying to keep them away. There were rumours that children at Eloor Government School suffered discomfort after the incident. Gopakumar, a retired employee, who lives near the factory, said there was no impact in the neighbourhood.