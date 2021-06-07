12 cases registered in drive against child porn

KOCHI

07 June 2021 21:51 IST

A total of 13 mobile phones and two laptops were seized and 12 cases registered by Kochi City Police, as part of P-HUNT - a State-level drive focused on people who view and forward porn videos involving children.

The simultaneous inspections led by Ernakulam DCP Aishwarya Dongre and coordinated by eight ACPs with the help of the Cyber Cell and local police personnel, led to cases being registered against IT professionals, migrant workers and Ernakulam, Thrissur, Alappuzha, and Kollam natives. Cases were registered at Hill Palace, Thrikkakara, Kadavanthra, Ernakulam Central, North, South, Elamakkara, Udayamperoor, Palluruthy, and Palarivattom police stations.

The seized items have been sent for detailed inspection at the Forensic Science Lab. Further action will be taken based on the results of the inspection. More such inspections will be done in the coming days.

Unaccounted cash

The Mulavukad police intercepted a Kannur native who was carrying ₹55 lakh unaccounted for currency. The currency was discovered following an inspection at Bolghatty Palace Junction. The seized currency will be produced in court. A probe is on.