12 booked for attempt to culpable homicide

July 04, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Palarivattom police have registered a case against 12 persons for allegedly assaulting a man through Saturday night to Sunday morning inflicting the victim with grievous injuries.

The accused were identified as Subaraj of Chalikkavattom, Vinu aka Gym Vinu, and Suhail, whose whereabouts were unknown and nine other identifiable persons. The victim was identified as Adheerth Udayakumar of Elamkulam in Kadavanthra. The police were yet to make any arrest.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police, Adheerth was taken by his friend Kevin to the house of the prime accused Subaraj in Chalikkavattom for having drinks on Saturday around 7 p.m. Kevin left half-an-hour later following which the accused started beating the victim up. The first accused kept at the assault accusing the victim of being an accomplice of Maradu Aneesh and Killer Johny, who the accused claimed had attempted to kill him.

“I had never met the accused before. They kept assaulting me from the night of Saturday through to Sunday morning and videographed it. They seemed to have mistaken me for someone else going by their chat among themselves. In that confusion, I managed to escape around 7 on Sunday morning,” said Adheerth. He remains left with nursing injuries to his head and face.

The police have booked the accused under IPC Sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by means by dangerous weapons or means), 147 (rioting), and 143 (unlawful assembly).