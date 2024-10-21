ADVERTISEMENT

12 arrested from lodge on immoral trafficking charge near Aluva

Published - October 21, 2024 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Seven women and five men were arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on charge of immoral trafficking from a lodge at Paravur Kavala near Aluva on Sunday.

The raid was conducted at the lodge based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. The raid lasted almost six hours till after midnight.

Among the arrested, Nibin of Aluva, who ran the lodge, and Amal of Vembayam and Sunitha of North Paravur have been remanded. Two others were the agents who canvassed potential clients through online and mobile phones, the police said. The women who were allegedly victimised were from Alappuzha, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad districts.

“The racket used to hire rooms in the lodge for weeks together to run flesh trade. Men from across the State used to go to the lodge,” said the police.

