1,191 people test positive in Ernakulam

Source of infection in 174 cases untraced

Barring 17 persons who arrived from abroad and other States, all 1,191 people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam district on Saturday acquired the infection through local transmission. Ernakulam was one of the six districts that recorded over 1,000 cases on Saturday.

A total of 174 of these cases had untraced sources of infection, and 14 of the infected were health workers.

In all, 983 people recovered from the disease on Saturday. While 2,320 people were added to the list of those under observation, 2,040 were taken off the list. There were 30,539 people under observation on Saturday, 28,742 of them at their homes.

Fresh admissions to hospitals and first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) stood at 232, while 482 recovered patients were discharged.

The district had 12,609 COVID-19 cases as on Saturday. A fresh batch of 7,977 samples were dispatched from the district for testing.