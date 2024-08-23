119 persons still missing in Wayanad landslides, Kerala govt. tells HC

The State government on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that as many as 119 persons are still missing in the landslides that inflicted heavy damage at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad on July 30. In a statement filed before the court in response to a suo motu case, the government said that in 17 families not a single person had survived. A total of 65 persons in these families perished. Of the 231 bodies recovered, 178 were handed over to relatives and 53 unidentified bodies were buried by the district administration. The number of body parts recovered was 2,123 and 203 body parts were buried. The affected area has been calculated as 86,000 sq m at a length of 8 km.

Accommodation facilities

The government said there were 729 families at different camps in the disaster-affected area. Of these families, 235 persons remain in the camps and others have moved to transient accommodations. The government has decided to provide them a monthly rent of ₹6,000. As many as 75 government quarters had been repaired and made occupation-worthy. Eighty-three families can be accommodated in those quarters.

Owners of 177 buildings have expressed their willingness to rent them out. Of these, 123 are ready to be occupied, 105 houses have already been allotted, and 22 families have started occupying these houses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.