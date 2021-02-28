117 centres for poll officials

KOCHI

28 February 2021

A total of 117 centres have been readied for vaccination of officials who will be on poll duty in the upcoming Assembly elections.

A total of 28,352 officials will be on poll duty in the district. Messages have been sent out to polling officials, informing them of the vaccination drive. The Reproductive and Child Health co-ordinator has been tasked with registering those officials who have not yet registered for the vaccine. Officials with questions on the vaccination drive may approach village offices or public health facilities.

Vaccination will take place from March 1 to 3 for officials on poll duty.

