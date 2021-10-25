Kochi

1,168 test positive in district

Special Correspondent KOCHI 25 October 2021 22:45 IST
Updated: 25 October 2021 22:45 IST

The district on Monday recorded 1,168 new cases of SARS-CoV2 with a test positivity rate of 14.88%.

As many as 1,453 patients recovered from the disease.

There were 12,191 active patients as on Monday evening. The Thrikkakara region continued to record a high number of cases (47 on Monday)followed by Pampakuda (40), Chendamangalam (34), and Thripunithura (31).

A fresh batch of 7,847 samples were sent for testing on Monday.

