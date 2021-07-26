1,153 more COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

KOCHI

26 July 2021 19:57 IST

Vengola recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases while Edathala logged 50 cases on Monday when the district had a total of 1,153 cases. The test positivity rate was 9.2%.

Three of the newly infected were health workers. As many as 1,477 patients recovered. As of Monday evening, the district had 18,063 active patients. A fresh batch of 12,518 samples were sent for testing on Monday.

