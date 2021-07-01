1,153 COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Test positivity rate at 8.14%

As many as 1,153 persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Thursday.

Of them, 1,124 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection in 22 cases has not been ascertained. Four health workers were infected. The daily test positivity rate was 8.14%.

The regions in which the number of COVID-19 cases was higher than 25 included Thrikkakara (44), Vengola (33), Chengamanad (30), Pallipuram (30), Cheranalloor (29), Angamaly (28), Elamkunnapuzha (27), Kothamangalam (27), and Thripunitura (26).

Some of the areas in which the number of positive case was less than five included Asamannoor, Arakuzha, Alangad, Ezhikkara, Chakkaraparambu, Varapetti, Edakochi, Ernakulam North and South, and Puthenvelikkara. About 12,100 persons are under COVID-19 treatment in the district.

There are 3,797 vacant beds in the district for COVID treatment. Nearly 840 persons are receiving treatment in the 70 domiciliary care centres having a total capacity of 2,887 beds. Nearly 270 persons are receiving treatment in the 14 second-line treatment centres set up by the Health Department.

An official release said the online vaccination registration for those aged above 45 years will start from 8 a.m on Thursday. The registration is for slots available on July 2 and 3.