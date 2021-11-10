Kochi

1,151 test postive in Ernakulam; TPR 9.9%

Around 1,151 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Nearly 1,128 persons got infected through local contact in the district. The source of infection in 20 cases has not been ascertained. The test positivity rate (TPR) was 9.9%.

The regions in which the positive cases were higher than 30 included Puthenvelikkara (61), Thrikkakara (42), Pallipuram (40), Kothamangalam (33), Piravom (32), Vadakkekara (32), and Thripunithura (31).

Some of the regions that reported fewer than five cases were Cheranelloor, Vyttila, Edavanakad, Perumbavoor, Maneed, Edakochi, Pachalam, and Vennala, according to an official release.

Around 8,180 persons are under treatment for the disease in the district.


