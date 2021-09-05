115 booked during raids on gambling centres in Ernakulam

KOCHI

05 September 2021 02:25 IST

₹1.25 lakh recovered; Rural police to intensify drive

The Ernakulam Rural police recovered ₹1.25 lakh and booked 115 people during a three-day raid on gambling centres.

Nearly 270 gambling centres across 34 Rural police station limits were raided. People even from faraway places were found gambling at these centres. Tension following disputes during gambling has become fairly common prompting the police to undertake the drive.

“We will intensify the drive against gambling centres. People who come to know about gambling should alert the nearest police station,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Recently, a man was murdered in Manjapra allegedly in a fight over gambling. So far, five accused have been arrested in the case.

Meanwhile, a special squad of the Rural police arrested a man who was allegedly part of a gang that planned a highway robbery and was found travelling in a car with a fake registration number.

The arrested was identified as Cyril, 31, of Nilambur.

He was nabbed from a lodge at Thalappady. He had given the police the slip when the car with the fake registration number was intercepted during a check, and three persons who had planned a robbery were arrested in the early hours of July 8. So far, the police have arrested five persons in this connection. The accused was also involved in a case related to the alleged attack on the Nilambur police station.

A team led by Inspector K.J. Peter, Sub Inspectors P.P. Binoy and P.M. Shaji, senior civil police officers Shyamkumar, Kunjumon, and Rithesh made the arrest.