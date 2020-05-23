Kochi

113 flights per week to be operated from Kochi

Passengers will have to abide by government norms on web check-ins and Arogya Setu app

There will be 113 flights a week from the Cochin International Airport, with domestic services set to resume on Monday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has permitted all airports to operate at 30% capacity as part of safety measures being adopted to fight COVID-19.

A communication from the airport said security, check-in services, and identity card examination would be manned by machines.

According to the timetable for the first phase of normalising air operations between May 25 and June 30, there will be flights to and from Agati, Bengaluru, Kozhikode, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kannur, Mumbai, and Pune. Air Asia, Air India, Alliance Air, Indigo, Spicejet, Vistara, and Air India Express will be operating services.

Passengers will have to abide by the conditions set by the government on web check-ins, Arogya Setu app, and furnishing of personal information while reaching the airport. They will have to enter the terminal four hours before departure and report at least two hours before departure.

Masks are compulsory, while web check-ins will be the order of the day. Face shields, masks, and hand sanitisers will be provided by the respective airlines at the boarding gate. Physical distancing norms have also to be strictly followed.

