113 cases registered in vehicle checking drive

February 15, 2022 22:19 IST

KOCHI

The Ernakulam rural police registered 113 cases in a special vehicle checking drive. District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik led the drive. While 17 cases were registered for overspeeding, 54 cases were registered for reckless driving, 22 for driving without licence, and 20 cases were registered against 20 for not wearing helmets. Nine cases involved minors and as such, action was taken against the owners of the vehicles. “Parents of the minors were summoned to the stations and warned of action against allowing their wards to drive without a licence. Besides, steps will be taken to suspend the permit of such vehicles and the driving licence of their owners. Both parents and vehicle owners should ensure that children don’t get behind the wheels,” said Mr. Karthik. Held for assault The Oonukal police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of attacking Forest officials. The arrested man was identified Prejeesh, 33, of Kanjikkuzhi. He was booked for assault and obstructing the functioning of government servants. The accused and his wife allegedly attacked the deputy range forest officer and a woman beat forest officer at the Nagarampara Forest office besides stoning the window of the office. The police said that this was in protest against the officials demolishing their shed built on encroached forest land. The accused had several cases registered against him in Kanjikkuzhi and Adimaly police stations. A team comprising sub inspectors Sharath Chandrakumar and Shaju Philip, senior civil police officers Shanil and Naseema made the arrest.