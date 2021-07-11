1,128 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

A total of 1,128 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Sunday.

According to a communication from the district health authorities, there are two patients who arrived from outside the State and 1,118 cases of local transmission. There are seven cases in which the source of infection is not known. One health worker is among the infected.

The highest number of cases has been reported from Puthenvelikkara and Maradu, where there are 41 positive cases each. Elamkunnappuzha and Thrikkakra have reported 27 fresh cases each.

Places such as Arakuzha, Edappally, Kunnukara, Chendamangalam, Panayappilly, Vaduthala, Avoli, Thevara, Pachalam, Vennala, Ernakulam North and South, Aikaranad, Kadamakudy, Thammanam, Panampilly Nagar,Kumbalangi, Karuvelippadi, and Thoppumpady have reported less than five fresh cases.

The communication said that 1,524 people recovered on Sunday while 2,138 were placed under home observation. The total number of people under treatment stands at 10,712 in the district.