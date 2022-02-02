11,224 new cases in district

KOCHI

02 February 2022 23:10 IST

Ernakulam district reported 11,224 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of these, 8,097 persons got infected through contact. The source of infection has not been confirmed in 3,093 cases. Among the infected, 33 were health workers, according to an official communication.

A total of 74,354 persons are under home isolation in the district. The number of active cases is 71,599, it said.

