1,112 test positive in Ernakulam

Test positivity rate at 9.23%; 1,504 recoveries

Chellanam recorded the highest number of new COVID cases in Ernakulam district on Friday with 60 people testing positive in the area.

This was out of a total of 1,112 people who tested positive in the district on Friday, leaving the test positivity rate (TPR) at 9.23%, when 12,043 tests were done.

Kalamassery registered 56 new cases, Njarakkal 37, Kizhakkambalam 33, and Thrikkakara, and Thripunithura and Palluruthy 28 each. Kumbalanghi saw 26 new cases, Thammanam and Maradu 23 each, Nellikuzhi 21, and Kunnathunad 20. Seven health workers were among those who tested positive.

With 1,504 recoveries on the day, the active caseload is 12,938. A total of 8,740 people are recovering at home. As many as 302 people are admitted in ICUs. Five patients are under treatment for mucormycosis.

Vaccination

As part of a special vaccination camp at TDM Hall here, 200 HIV positive persons who are registered with the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centre at the Ernakulam General Hospital took the vaccine. There are 997 people who have sought treatment at the ART centre at the General Hospital.

Vaccination camps are also being organised for migrant workers in Ernakulam. A total of 1,533 workers have taken the first shot. The camps were organised recently at Aluva, Perumbavoor, and Kalamassery, in collaboration with the Labour Department.