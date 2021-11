The district on Friday recorded 1,109 cases of SARS-CoV-2, with a test positivity rate of 10.7%.

A total of 973 patients recovered.

The district has 7,870 COVID patients right now and 10,366 samples were dispatched on Friday for testing.

As many as 18,381 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday, as per data available at 5.30 p.m.