1,101 fresh COVID cases in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Kochi

22 August 2021 22:34 IST

TPR at 12.44%; local transmission cases at 1,075

A total of 1,101 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the district on Sunday even as the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 12.44%.

Of the fresh infections reported, 10 persons had come from outside the State, while 1,075 were cases of local spread. There are 15 cases in which the source of infection is not known, and one health worker is among the newly infected.

Thrikkakara reported the highest number of cases at 55, while Nayarambalam had 39 cases, Thripunithura 22, Kothamangalm 20, Kalamassery 18, Kumbalanghi and Fort Kochi 16 cases each, and Vyttila and Maradu 13 cases each.

Kunnukara, Chendamangalam, Chottanikkara, North Paravur, Mattancherry, Kadamakudy, Chalikkavattom, Thoppumpady, Pachalam, Karuvelippadi, Chellanam, Chakkaraparambu, Perumbandappu, and Mundamveli were among the places that reported less than five cases on Sunday, said a communication from the Public Relations Department.

A total of 7,420 persons recovered from the infection, and 2,087 came under observation. The number of people under home observation now is 4,084. A total of 176 people were discharged from hospitals, while 62 were admitted to hospitals and FLTCs. There are now 19,470 people under treatment in the district.