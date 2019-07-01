110-KV substation commissioned at Cherai

Minister for Electricity M.M. Mani inaugurated a 110-KV substation at Cherai on Sunday.

With the commissioning of the substation, the long-pending demand of Vypeen residents for quality electricity will be met, said Mr. Mani. Cherai, Munambam, Edavanakkad, and Nayarambalam are among the places that will benefit from the substation. Besides, North Paravur, Vadakkekara and Njarackal substations will stand to benefit.

Though the proposal for the substation was granted administrative sanction in 1999, Work on the 30-tower project had begun only in May 2018.