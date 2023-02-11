HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 Youth Congress activists arrested for waving black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy

February 11, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested 11 Youth Congress activists in two separate incidents of waving black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy at Angamaly and Kalamassery on Saturday.

The Kalamassery police landed in trouble after videos emerged of the Kerala Students’ Union district general secretary Miva Jolly being dragged away by male police personnel. District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas lodged a petition against this with the State Police Chief.

At Kalamassery, all the six Youth Congress activists led by district vice president Ashkar Panayapilly were arrested, while in Angamaly the five activists led by Angamaly Assembly constituency president Antony Thomas were arrested.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.