11-year-old boy is the latest victim of low-hanging cables in Kochi

February 22, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Just hours after a lawyer was thrown off his motorcycle and fractured his leg while swerving away to avoid being get caught in a low-hanging cable at Ravipuram on Tuesday morning, a 11-year-old boy almost met with a similar fate though he was fortunate to be spared any fracture.

The incident took place at Mundamveli on Tuesday around 5 p.m. Pean Joseph, a Class 6 student, was cycling his way to buy milk when a low-hanging cable caught him unawares. He had little time to avoid the cable as he tried to give side to a vehicle coming from the opposite direction when the cable got stuck to his neck and threw him off his cycle. The boy reportedly hit a wall on his fall from the cycle.

“He has a deep wound on his throat with considerable swelling. He also has difficulty speaking,” said Joseph Baiju, the boy’s father. The boy was rushed to a hospital from where he was discharged after a couple of hours. Since then, the family has lodged a petition with the Thoppumpady police.

Mr. Baiju said he would pursue legal recourse to avoid any other children from facing a similar fate.

Incidentally, V.J. Kurian, the lawyer who ended up with a fractured leg following a cable-induced accident, was the neighbour of the boy’s family at Mundamveli.

K.H. Haneesh, a resident of West Kochi, was disparaging of the apathy of the authorities in preventing accidents caused by carelessly drawn cables. “You can see cables that could turn a noose capable of snuffing out lives all across West Kochi. But one can expect the authorities to do little about the cables when they don’t even care about drinking water shortage stifling people here for the last fortnight,” he said.

Mary Calista Prakashan, division councillor of Mundamveli, rued that companies did not attach any tag to their cables making it tough to identify the culprits and fix responsibility. “Also, companies seem to keep excess cables at all points probably for using whenever cables are snapped. But they don’t wind up these cables properly thus causing accidents,” she said.

Responding to the first accident on Tuesday, Mayor M. Anilkumar had put the blame on companies for failing to draw cables at least five metres above the ground.

He had said that there was often resistance, including from telecom firms, to removing cables, while the KSEB cited the additional income it got from service providers. The worst part is when additional length of wires and cables are bound together and left unattended, especially at junctions. Such issues were repeatedly taken up with the departments concerned since they also affect the city’s aesthetics. Officials of the KSEB and BSNL must be held liable for all that, the Mayor had said.

Whatever be the reason, the problem persists despite the intervention of the Kerala High Court and the State Human Rights Commission. Not less than four accidents have been caused by cables in the city in quick succession of late.