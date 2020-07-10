11 more containment zones in Ernakulam

A total of 11 containment zones were declared in the district on Friday, including all wards of the Aluva Municipality and Keezhmad panchayat.

The other containment zones are Ward 14 of Chengamanad panchayat, Ward 4 of Karumalloor panchayat, Division 35 of Thripunithura Municipality, Ward 4 of Sreemoolanagaram panchayat, Ward 2 of Edathala panchayat, Ward 19 of Vazhakulam panchayat, Ward 13 of Neeleeswaram panchayat, Ward 15 of Vadakkekara panchayat, and Doraiswamy Iyer Road (Ward 66) of the Kochi Corporation.

Division 27 of the Kochi Corporation has been removed from the list of containment zones.

Plasma therapy at MCH

COVID-19 treatment using plasma therapy is set to begin at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

Plasma, which contains antibodies and is separated from the blood of those who have recovered from the disease, is used for treatment. The plasma of five persons, who had recovered from COVID-19 at the hospital, has been collected so far. Plasma therapy will soon be used for patients in critical condition at the hospital.

COVID hospital

Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar on Friday opened an exclusive COVID-19 hospital set up by Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences at Njarakkal.

The hospital has been equipped with all modern facilities and has a capacity to treat 35 patients. It also has ICU and a dialysis centre. The centre will have six doctors, besides allied staff.