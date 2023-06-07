11 local bodies complete enrolment for smart garbage monitoring app

June 07, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Three municipalities and eight grama panchayats in Ernakulam have attained 100% target in the enrolment of households and various institutions under the Haritha Mithram mobile application that aims to streamline waste collection and management in the district.

The local bodies included Eloor, Maradu and Koothattukulam municipalities and Thiruvaniyoor, Edakkattuvayal, Nedumbassery, Chottanikkara, Keezhmad, Palakuzha, Alangad and Cheranelloor grama panchayats, according to the Haritha Keralam Mission (HKM). Edavanakkad and Choornikkara grama panchayats have enrolled around 99% of users.

The app offers a total solution from collection of waste to its disposal. The software will help in tracking waste collection by Haritha Karma Sena volunteers from each home. Waste generators can pay user fee in digital mode. The pilot phase of the online waste management system was launched in 25 grama panchayats and nine municipalities.

The project is implemented by HKM in association with Suchitwa Mission, Clean Kerala Company, and the Local Self-Government department (LSGD). Each house will be given a QR code. Members of each household could place the QR code at the entrance to the house.

Green volunteers engaged in waste collection will scan the code using their phones. They will also get information on residences and commercial establishments that have not yet joined doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste. Data on the quantity of waste collected and fee remitted by users will be uploaded to the centralised system. The app will also help users raise complaints on shortcomings in waste collection.

