11 injured as KSRTC bus rams lorry at Kalamassery

February 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven persons sustained minor injuries after a KSRTC bus rammed the backside of a lorry parked near HMT Junction at Kalamassery on Tuesday around 3.30 a.m.

The lorry had a flat tyre, and it was being repaired when the superfast bus headed from Coimbatore to Thiruvananthapuram rammed it.

Eight persons were taken to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, and three to a nearby private hospital. None of the injuries was serious, and all the injured were discharged from both the hospitals after initial treatment.

