11 arrested for skirmish during temple fest

February 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery police have arrested 11 persons in two separate cases registered in connection with an alleged skirmish between two groups during a temple festival at Koonamthai near Edappally on the night of January 31.

In a petition filed by one Anitha Unnikrishnan of Thrikkakara North, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against 50 persons, including 45 identifiable individuals. Five of the accused from Koonamthai were arrested late on Wednesday night.

According to the FIR, the accused had a run-in with the petitioner’s son during the night of the temple festival on Tuesday following which a few were hospitalised. In retaliation, the accused armed with iron rods and chains forced their way into the compound of the house of the petitioner and tried to forcibly break into the house, it said.

The police have registered a case invoking IPC Sections 452 (house trespass), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), and 149 (offence committed by any member of an unlawful assembly).

In another petition filed by one Nameer of Thrikkakara North, the police registered a case against 10 persons, and six of them were arrested. According to the FIR, in retaliation for an argument they had with the petitioner on the night of the temple fest, the accused ganged up on the petitioner and his friends and attacked them with helmets.

The police have invoked IPC Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), and 149 (offence committed by any member of an unlawful assembly).

