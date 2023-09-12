HamberMenu
10th Water Metro ferry handed over to KWML

September 12, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) delivered the 10th electric hybrid Water Metro ferry that can carry 100 passengers to Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) on Monday.

A delivery protocol signing ceremony was held at CSL in the presence of directors and senior officials of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and CSL.

CSL Chief General Manager Harikrishnan S. and KMRL Chief General Manager Shaji P. Jananardhanan signed the protocol.

The Water Metro ferries have been built with focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. They were equipped with electric hybrid technology, ensuring reduced emissions, and minimal environmental impact, said a release.

KWML had placed orders with CSL for 23 ferries.

